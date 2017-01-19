Road crashes claim 136 lives in C/Region

A total of 136 people died through road accidents in the Central Region while 1,149 sustained various degrees of injuries in 788 reported road crashes involving 1,168 vehicles, last year.

The death toll was an increase of 6.5 per cent over the 2015 figure of 128 deaths, which also witnessed 843 injuries.

Pedestrian knockdown increased in 2016 to 225 from the 146 cases recorded in 2015.

Addressing a news conference in Cape Coast yesterday, the Central Regional Manager of the National Road Safety Commission, Stephen Anokye explained that 20 per cent of accidents in 2016 occurred in December, and noted that it affected the gains made so far.

“Somewhere in the third quarter, I can boldly report that the roads in our region were relatively safe as compared to other regions in the country,” he said.

Mr Anokye explained that the main cause of road accidents in the region was human error, comprising speeding, leading to wrongful overtaking, tire burst, disregard for road signs and markings, fatigue-driving among others.

“It is especially during the last quarter of the year that drivers abuse road traffic regulations with impunity,” he stated.

Mr. Anokye touching on law enforcement, appealed to the Police administration to revert their earlier circular which asked the police to leave the roads, saying it affected routine traffic checks on the roads.

“Because of their absence, drivers have taken to driving recklessly, causing preventable crashes,” he indicated.

Mr Anokye indicated that without effective enforcement of road safety regulations, road safety education and publicity would be meaningless, and urged the police to strictly enforce traffic rules.

He noted that most of the accident recorded in the region involved Sprinter buses, and advocated speed limits for Sprinter commercial bus drivers.

On the implementation of the national road safety strategy, Mr Anokye said, the low priority given to road safety in the nation’s development agenda was of concern to stakeholders.

He appealed to government to give priority to road safety in development programmes.

The Central Regional Commander of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department of the Ghana Police Service, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Emmanuel Ofori, in his remarks explained that the police was committed in collaborating with other stakeholders to bring sanity on the nation’s roads.

He urged the public to collaborate with the police and urged drivers not to flout any road traffic regulation since his outfit was determined to enforce all rules on road safety.

