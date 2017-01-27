Ridge Church School launches 60th anniv. celebration

The Ridge Church School, yesterday, launched its 60th anniversary on the theme, ‘Six decades of Christian education: thanks be to God”.

The anniversary is a six-month long programme, which would involve health walk, funfair and sports, theatre performances, a homecoming, to be climaxed by a speech and prize –giving day in July.

A thanksgiving service will be followed to acknowledge the divine blessings of the Almighty God in the affairs of the school over the past six decades.

As part of the celebrations, the school is embarking on a number of projects including the installation of solar panels, equipping a junior computer laboratory for kindergarten and lower primary pupils.

Speaking at the press launch of the anniversary in Accra, the headmistress of RCS, Mrs. Afua Dake, urged schools to instill discipline and the fear of God in their students.

She observed that children that were trained in the fear of God grew up to become honest, discipline and full of integrity in whichever endeavour they found themselves.

Mrs. Dake said the school has provided holistic education, firmly grounded in the tenets of the Christian faith, through weekly devotions and daily prayers offered in the school.

A senior lecturer at the Department of Marketing and Entrepreneurship at the University of Ghana Business School, Professor Robert Ebo Hinson, stated that an educated individual was better equipped to contribute to the socio-economic development of society.

He explained that education increased the quality of labour force in society, which according to UNESCO’s EFA global monitoring report for 2005, lead to a more educated society, translating into higher rates of innovation, higher overall productivity.

Prof. Hinson urged government and other educational institutions and organisations to collaborate efforts to enhance access to quality education in the country.