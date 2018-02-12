Resource GSS to churn out accurate information on employment – TUC

The Trade Union Congress-Ghana (TUC) has reiterated its call on the government to resource the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) and other related agencies to provide up-to-date and accurate information on employment.

According to the Union, real time statistics would provide a better way to evaluate the impact of the government’s policies and programmes on employment creation.

A statement issued by Dr. Yaw Baah, TUC Secretary General, on Friday said the absence of data was part of the reason the employment challenge in the country continued to grow even in the face of consistent economic growth.

The Union was reacting to the 2018 State-of-the-Nation Address delivered by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on the floor of parliament last week and with the inability of the government to mention the number of jobs it had created so far.

The statement said TUC had emphasised the need for employment data in submissions to government ahead of the 2017 and 2018 budgets but, like previous governments, this government had not taken them seriously.

It said the President’s inability to give employment statistics during his recent interaction with journalists was a clear indication of the degree of importance government attaches to employment statistics.

“Why would the President not have statistics on employment, even though he was elected based, mainly, on his party’s promise to create millions of jobs for Ghanaians? “ It queried.

The statement said after so many years of engaging the policy-making process, the Union had come to a firm conclusion that employment creation disappeared from the priority list of politicians once political power is won.

It said it was erroneous to think that once the economy was growing employment is being created and that managers of the economy must investigate the impact of their policies on employment.

To help the private sector play its role effectively in creation of more sustainable jobs, the statement called on the government to reform the trade policy and make it truly business friendly.

It said the private sector was currently not in the best shape to do so since the policy environment continued to undermine the growth of the domestic private sector and constrain its job creation ability.

“Cost of borrowing remains unreasonably high, despite the declining inflation. This makes business expansion difficult. Our markets continue to be flooded with imports often produced with huge amount of subsidies.

“Our local products are not able to compete even on the domestic market. It is not entirely true that domestic industry is inefficient. The truth is that the private sector in Ghana is unduly exposed to unhealthy competition, “it stated.

The statement assured the government that the TUC and its affiliates operating in all the sectors of the Ghanaian economy were ready to support policies and programmes that will create jobs and ensure prosperity for all Ghanaians.

By Times Reporter