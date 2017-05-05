Researchers urged to use media, policy briefs to transmit findings

Researchers have been urged to translate their findings into appropriate tools to facilitate policy making.

Dr Benjamin Gyampoh, an adjunct lecturer at the Institute of Climate Change Adaptation of the University of Nairobi, who gave the advice, therefore, suggested that researchers should use blogs, social media and policy briefs to transmit their findings.

Speaking at a Postdoctoral Fellowship Research Conference in Accra yesterday, Dr Gyampoh said researchers should make their findings more relevant for the public.

The programme was aimed at training young African doctoral graduates to become the next generation of research leaders in infectious disease control and prevention.

It was organised by the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR) in collaboration with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, under the theme, “Postdoctoral Fellowships and Control of Infectious Disease of Poverty in Africa”.

He said the policy makers at various levels needed the right information packaged in the language they understand by researchers, and stressed that research should be undertaken to target at solving the basic problems of society.

He said researchers should look out for such emerging issues and develop collaborations that would build interactive, interdisciplinary research to mitigate the infectious disease of poverty.

The Minister of State for Tertiary Education, Professor Kwesi Yankah said over the years Noguchi had been the most important reference laboratory to government and its agencies on the control and prevention of infectious diseases.

He said the current development on post-doctoral fellowships, was a major breakthrough by the NMIMR in seeking to further expose young African scholars to further train in control of poverty-related diseases.

The minister said in a nation like Ghana where work in science and technology contribute less than one per cent to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product, any dip in research momentum deeply affects the agenda for national development

The Director of NMIMR, Professor Kwadwo Ansah Koram said the conference would bring together all postdoctoral fellows including alumni, to share their experiences with the board members, mentors and supervisors and other stakeholders in both the public and private sectors.

He said since the inception of the fellowship programme in 2009 18 people including 10 males have been trained, adding that the beneficiaries are from Ghana Cameroon, Senegal and Kenya.

The Provost of the College of Health Sciences of the University of Ghana, Reverend Professor Patrick Ayeh-Kumi commended the institute for their achievements, stating that the University of Ghana is moving from teaching to research.