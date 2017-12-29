Render selfless service to nation-Deputy Min

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration last Wednesday organised end of year get- to-gether for Chief Directors, with a call on public service workers to render selfless service to the nation.

The Deputy Minister, Charles Owiredu, who made the call, said the role and contributions of the public service to the progress of the country could not be over emphasised.

The occasion brought together various chief directors of the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to fraternise as the year comes to an end.

As part of the occasion, the retired Chief Director of the Ministry of Tourism Arts and Culture, Nana Oduro Kwarteng, was presented with a citation for his hard work toward the implementation of the marine drive project.

Mr Owiredu, commended the civil service for its efforts to forge closer and more productive links among the various MDA’s, adding that the country’s enviable success and prestige was made possible by their valuable support.

He noted that Ghana’s growing eminence on the world stage had been clearly demonstrated in the last twelve months by the foreign leaders who visited the country this year.

Mr Owiredu stressed the need for the civil service to build on achievement in the coming year and promote Ghana’s interest in their work.

In attendance were Nana Agyekum Dwamena, Head of Civil Service and Justice Rose Constance Owusu, chairperson of the Civil Service Council.

By Ebo Gorman