Religious leaders tasked to be agents of peace

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Madam Lydia Seyram Alhassan, has tasked religious leaders to act as agents of peace and unity to ensure the speedy development of the nation and charged them to use their positions to prevent violence and promote peace.



She admonished them not to use their positions to generate wealth but should grow their congregation on the foundations of hard work, peace and unity.



Madam Alhassan was speaking at the Ghana Day celebration of the Cedar Mountain Chapel of the Assemblies of God International Church at East Legon in Accra on Sunday.



The day, which is celebrated annually, is used to showcase the rich culture of the country, promote peace and pray for the speedy development of the nation.



It was on the theme: ‘Speeding Ghana’s development through peace and unity.’



Madam Alhassan urged the citizenry to be tolerant of each other’s religious beliefs as a way of curbing violence saying, “Religion remains an individual’s choice and no one should be denied the freedom to choose a faith he or she believed in.

“Compulsion of faith on any individual breeds intolerance, disorderliness and hypocrisy, I commend the government for the peaceful celebration of Ghana’s 62nd Independence saying this has strengthened the peace and unity prevailing in the Northern region.



“I also commended Ghanaian women for their role and contribution to nation-building and gave the assurance to establish entrepreneurship centres in the constituency to offer jobs for the youth.



The Reverend Dr Stephen Wengam, the Lead Pastor of the church, commended Ghanaians for the peaceful celebration of the Independence Day anniversary saying,

“The church’s mission was to raise members and disciples to contribute to the development of the nation”.



He charged the youth to desist from all forms of negative activities that may tarnish their image. –GNA