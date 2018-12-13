Relative peace returns to Bole

Relative peace has returned to the Bole District of the Northern Region following the deployment of a combined team of police and military personnel there on Monday.

The team was dispatched there to restore law and order in the area after a clash ensued between supporters and sympathisers of two individuals holding themselves out as chiefs of Bole.

The Northern Regional Police Public Relation Officer (PRO) Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mohammed Yussif Tanko told the Ghanaian Times that the security personnel had brought the situation under control.

It is recalled that two persons were killed while several others suffered gunshot wounds during the clash on Sunday.

The two rivals are said to have come from the same royal gate of the Bole traditional area.

Some vehicles and houses were also burnt in the gun battle that ensued between the supporters of the chiefs.

The Ministry for the Interior, upon the advice of the Northern Regional Security Council (REGSEC), imposed a dusk to dawn curfew in Bole following the disturbance.

Barely four days afterwards, the PRO said the security personnel had restored peace in Bole and people were going about their normal business without any hindrance.

However, DSP Tanko said the security had been put on high alert with road blocks mounted in all the entry points of the Bole town.

This, according to him was to ensure nobody smuggled any dangerous weapon into town and surrounding communities.

He reminded residents of Bole that it was prohibited to carry fire arms, adding that anybody caught with such items would be dealt with accordingly.

The police stated that no arrest had been made but that efforts were being made to arrest those who triggered the shooting and killing and wounding of others.

FROM YAKUBU ABDUL-MAJEED, TAMALE