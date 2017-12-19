Regional Maritime University to have an office complex

The Regional Maritime University (RMU) has cut the sod for the construction of an office complex for the University.

To be known as the Bernard Schulte (BS) Office Complex located on the university’s campus, the four-storey building facility when completed would have classroom blocks and integrated office complex for staff.

BS is an international highly integrated maritime services company and a market leader in quality, versatility and fleet size. BS in 2012 entered in a joint cooperation arrangement with the RMU to train cadets in various facets of its maritime operations on BS owned vessels.

Over the years, the number of cadets have increased and resulted in the need for a bigger space to be acquired on Campus to accommodate students.

In 2015 also, BS incorporated a Ghanaian subsidiary, Schulte Maritime Services (SMS) Ghana Limited, has fully taken over its operations in the West African sub region and has been successful in training cadets for the international market.

Speaking at the sod-cutting ceremony, Minister for Transport, Chancellor and Chairman of RMU, Kweku Ofori Asiamah, said, the relationship between BS and RMU is one of the solutions to the challenges of providing on-board training or sea-time for cadets of the University.

“The decision of BS to construct its African office on RMU campus is a symbol of the growing relationship between BS and RMU,” he stated.

He said the gesture should also be extended to other infrastructural support on the campus that could give a facelift to the University and also enhance teaching, learning and research.

Government he said, through the Ministry of Transport and the Ghana Maritime Authority, would soon launch the “Training of Seafarers for Export”, programme aimed at creating jobs to enhance livelihoods of the citizenry in order to facilitate socio-economic growth .

Under this programme he explained, seafarers would be trained and retooled and provided with the requisite skills to enable them to meet international standards for seafaring.

Director at Schulte Maritime Service Ghana Limited, Capt. Joshua Nii Addo said the building is expected to be completed within a year and serves as a huge boost for the training of seafarers in the country.

He said, since 2012 over 200 graduates have been trained and working with BS vessels and expect to double the number after the facility is completed.

“In the next five years, our strategic plan is to have captains and chief engineers emerging from the RMU’s partnership with BS,” he stated.

The RMU he said shall put in efforts to become a one-stop shop as far as training of personnel for the oil and gas industry is concerned.

Ultimately, he added, the facility would offer opportunities for young people to be trained and be gainfully employed.

By Michael D. Abayateye