Refurbish Madina Magistrate Court – CJ urges Assembly

The Chief Justice (CJ), Ms Sophia Akuffo has urged the La-Nkwantanang Madina Municipal Assembly to urgently repair broken down facilities at the Madina Magistrate Court in the Greater Accra Region.

The court, constructed in 2005, has not been refurbishment leading to the deterioration of its facilities.

The washrooms in the Magistrate chamber and that of the staff are not functioning, while the one in the prisoners’ cells when flushed leaves a strong stench at the court premises. The seats at the courts were also not in the best of shape.

The roof of the typing pool was badly leaking, the safes in the offices of the bailiffs, the registrar and the cash office are not in the best condition as valuable materials are left in the open. The court has not got a cleaner for the past year, leaving staff to clean and tidy the place every day.

The CJ, not happy with the situation, called on the La-Nkwantanang Madina Municipal Chief Executive, Ms Jennifer Dede Afagbedzi who conducted her round the premises, to repair all broken down facilities at the court for effective justice delivery.

According to Ms Akuffo, the court premises must provide a serene atmosphere that would enable staff and the public feel safe whenever they are on the premises.

She also directed that the Magistrates bench should be changed from the current wooden structure to concrete to avert any future deterioration.

The Judicial Secretary, Justice B. Poku-Acheampong told the media that the tour was to enable the CJ familiarise herself with activities of the courts in order to get firsthand information on their challenges and chart a new way forward.

He said the assemblies were roped in because the decentralisation process embarked upon by the country demand that assemblies play a pivotal role in addressing problems confronting agencies and departments.

Ms Afagbedzi said as a first measure, litter bins would be provided immediately while the works departments would within five days submit to the assembly estimates for the rehabilitation all broken down facilities.

She indicated that the main drains at the courts premises would be redesigned to give the facility a face lift.