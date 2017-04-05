…Referee Adzoku in charge

FIFA Referee Sylvester Adzoku has been appointed by the Referees Appointment Committee (RAC) to officiate in the 10th week Ghana Premier League (GPL) clash between Accra Hearts of Oak and Bechem United at the Accra Sports Stadium today.

He will be assisted by Samuel Borquaye and Samuel Boateng with S. B. Bortey as the fourth official and Madam Leanier Addy as the match commissioner.

At the Tarkwa park, A. D. Mohammed will be in charge of the Medeama versus Asante Kotoko match with Kwesi Brobbey and F. D. Ocansey on the lines and Maxwell Hanson and M. D. Arthur as the fourth referee and Match Commissioner respectively.

Dally Gagba will handle the Inter Allies versus Berekum Chelsea game with Dawood Ouedraogo and Safo Adade as his assistants and William Agbovi as fourth official and Kojo Yankah as Match Commissioner.

The game involving Ebusua Dwarfs and Tema Youth will see referee Desmond Abbey in the middle and Ben Vormaxor and Joseph Ayambila as assistants with Alex Nsiah and Samuel Acheampong as other officials.

At the Tamale Utrecht Park, Referee Samuel Sukah will handle the Bolga All Stars versus Elmina Sharks match with Paul Atimaka on line one and Shine Ayitey on line two.

O. B. Amankwaah will be the fourth referee and S. D. Yahaya will be the Match Commissioner.

Referee Charles Bulu will handle the game involving WAFA and Ashantigold at Sogakope. David Adjin and R. N. Dodoo will be his assistants with H. A. Henkel and K. A. Sarpong as the fourth referee and Match Commissioner respectively.

Liberty will host Aduana with Eku Boateng leading officials including Kennedy Bentil, Salifu Sumaila, Nuhu Liman and Umar Teni.



By William Fiifi Sey