Ref named for Dogboe-Magdaleno fight

The World Boxing Organisation (WBO) has appointed New York based referee Benjy Esteves Jr. to officiate the Isaac Dogboe and Jessie Magdaleno clash on April 14 in the United States of America (USA).

It would be Magdaleno’s second defence of the WBO world super bantamweight belt.

Dogboe-Magdaleno clash would be Esteves’ third world title fight, after handling the WBO light flyweight championship between Juan Alejo and Angel Acosta and the WBO welterweight championship between Jeff Horn and Gary Corcoran.