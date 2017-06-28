Ref. Awal for Hearts, Ashgold game

Referee Awal Mohammed has been selected as referee for the Ghana Premier League (GPL) week 20 top fixtures between Accra Hearts of Oak and Ashantigold at the Accra Sports Stadium today.

As one of the experienced referees in the countries, Awal will be assisted by Badiu Ibrahim on the first line with Samuel Asiedu as the assistant referee on the second line.

According to a statement from the FA, Referee Otis Oppong will act as the fourth referee with Umar Teni as the match commissioner.

Referee Awal has officiated category A matches in recent times, establishing himself as one of the finest referees in the country and would be expected to bring his experience to bear on the match.