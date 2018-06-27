Redeem lift Milo U-13 League

REDEEM D/A Primary School has emerged winners of this year’s Milo Under 13 Champions League which ended at the Paa Joe Stadium, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) on Saturday.

The Volta region lads crowned their impressive run in the competition by beating Sepe Tinpom M/A Primary 2-1 in the national finals to lift the ultimate trophy, medals and other prizes from Milo.

Redeem looked favourites for the trophy after recording 12 points to become the zonal champions ahead of the national event.

They did not disappoint the audience as they took control of the game and looked determined to win the ultimate prize though their opponent, Sepe Tinpom was also impressive on the day.

The event also saw Myohaung Forces Primary from Western region defeat St. Anthony R/C Primary from the Eastern region to clinch the third place prizes.

Kaladan E/P Primary School won the Fairplay award and the Golden glove (Best goalkeeper) went to Alhassan Abdulai from Redeem D/A Primary who conceded only one goal in the whole tournament.

The Goal King award went to John Opoku, from Redeem Primary with four goals, two in the final game and the Overall Best Player of the League went to Godwin Oklu,also from Redeem D/A Primary.

All participants in this year’s event went home with a certificate of participation signed by the Managing Director of Nestle Ghana Limited and Stephen Appiah, the MCL Icon.

They also had branded jerseys and assorted souvenirs/Nestle products. In addition, the third place team went home with a cash prize of GH¢3,000, second had GH¢5,000 and the ultimate winner had GH¢15,000.

The MD of Nestlé Ghana Limited, Mrs Freda Duplan in a speech read on her behalf by Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Manager of Nestlé Ghana Limited, Ama Amoah, pledged their commitment to the development of sports at the schools level.

’’Nestlé MILO, the energy food drink of future champions, remains committed to continue taking sports to the doorsteps of school children as a means to helping them lead healthier and happier lifestyles. This is in line with Nestlé’s ambition to help 50million children lead healthier lives by 2030 and our purpose of enhancing quality of life and contributing to healthier future.”

Mrs Duplan also appreciated the Ghana Education Service (GES), Ministry of Education and Sports, local authorities and all partners for their support and promotion of grassroots development and education.

BY MICHAEL D. ABAYATEYE