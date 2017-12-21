Reconstruction of Paa Grant- New T’di road begins

A ground-breaking ceremony was performed on Monday, to begin the reconstruction of the Paa Grant-NewTakoradi road in the Sekondi-Takoradi metropolis of the Western Region.

The five-kilometre project spans from Paa Grant round about through Gate 10 at the Takoradi Port, New Takoradi to the Tacotel Out of Port Container Terminal on the Sekondi road.

It is being executed through a Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GHAPOHA) – IBISTEK partnership at the cost of GH¢28 million.

The contractor, JUSTMOH Construction, would provide pavement blocks and bitumen surfaces on the road within 12 months.

Cutting the sod to begin work, the Director of Takoradi Port, Captain Ebenezer Afadzi, recalled that since 2014, the Paa Grant-New Takoradi road had posed a challenge to ports management and the delay in reconstructing the road created doubts among the New Takoradi community.

He noted that what increased the anxiety of the community was the destruction of the road by heavy trucks which also caused dust pollution, resulting in agitations from the youth in New Takoradi.

“Amidst all these doubts, we have been ready, but, despite the delay, all that we wish is that the project will be done well and we will do it. By God’s grace we have prepared. Yes, this is the day the Lord has made.” he said.

Captain Afadzi believed that the reconstructed of the road would double exports from Takoradi Port from 10 million tonnes to about 20 million tonnes and also create jobs for the youth in Takoradi.

Urging New Takoradi residents to remain patient while the project began, the Takoradi Ports Director appealed to JUSTMOH Construction to ensure that the project was executed with a human touch.

“We have done due diligence and we believe that JUSTMOH Construction is fully qualified and experienced to execute the project. We don’t want any shoddy work. Again, this is also to promote our local content policy.” Captain Afadzi explained.

The Sekondi -Takoradi Metropolitan Chief Executive, Mr Anthony K.K Sam noted that the New Takoradi road had generated much security concerns as youth agitations had met rapid police cum military responses.

He assured that the assembly would liaise with all partners, including IBISTEK,GHAPOHA and the community to ensure that the project was successfully executed.

The Member of Parliament for Takoradi, Mr Kobina Okyere Darko-Mensah, was happy that the project was on course, claiming that he had been mentioned as ‘fuelling’ the agitations that characterised the Paa Grant- New Takoradi road.

Noting the roles each player played in the project planning, he maintained that New Takoradi deserved better for having sacrificed their vast lands for the Takoradi Harbour project.

“The project would now ensure that nurses who decided to leave the health centre due to dust pollution would now stay. We will ensure that the contractor paints the facility while we plan to build a 30-bed ward in New Takoradi. Clearly, we are determined to transform New Takoradi and we will do it.”Mr Darko-Mensah who is also Deputy Minister of Aviation, assured.

The Chief of New Takoradi, Nana Abakah, recalled that GHAPOHA pledged to reconstruct the road but delayed, causing nuisance to the community as drivers complained about frequent breakdowns, while the health centre also suffered from dust pollution.

“Drivers refused to come to New Takoradi due to the deteriorating nature of the road. Indeed, we have suffered. But I must say we rejoice today; the pledge by GHAPOHA had been fulfilled.”Nana Abakah said.

He appealed to JUSTMOH Construction to ensure good quality work to ensure relief to the community from the past pains and called for early rehabilitation of the railway system in Sekondi -Takoradi to transport bulk haulage including bauxite from Awaso and save the road from future deterioration.