Lifestyle

REBECCA NANA ADWOA KWABI WEARS THE CROWN﻿

July 12, 2019
0 323 Less than a minute
Miss Ghana 2019 Rebecca kwabi flanked by Sarah Amoani and Deborah Sarfo


Last Sunday the curtains of one of the prestigious beauty pageant came to a close following Rebecca Nana Adwoa Kwabi crowned as the winner of the night.

Dubbed “Miss Ghana” the 26-year-old student of Maureen Signature Institute beat 18 other competitors to win the crown at the Kempinski hotel in Accra.

She took home an official vehicle, one year volunteering with exclusive events Ghana/ Miss Ghana Foundation, a year platinum gym membership, the opportunity to represent Ghana at Miss World and a monthly allowance of GHC1000 and the most enviable crown.

The 2019 edition also had Sarah Odei Amoani and Deborah Opoku Sarfo win Ist and 2nd runners up respectively.

They also took home an official vehicle each, monthly allowance and one year volunteering with Exclusive Events Ghana/ Miss Ghana Foundation.

Rebecca Nana Adwoa Kwabi also won Miss Fitness, Miss Photogenic, Best Skin and Miss Top model whiles Miss Congeniality went to Mabel Acheamponmaa Acheampong and Most disciplined went to Veronica.

While Sarah Odei-Amoani again, won Beauty with a Purpose, Miss Eloquence, Miss Talent and Miss Social Media.

They were crowned by the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Madam Barbara Oteng Gyasi and the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Madam Cynthia Morrison.

The event was attended by dignitaries across the world and media personalities including Ekumaa Mama Zimbi and others.

BY BENEDICTA GYIMAAH FOLLEY

Tags
Show More

Related Articles

‘DROP THAT CHAMBER’ …as celebrities join social media campaign

July 7, 2019

Kwame Dame drops new EP dubbed “Hillstreet”

July 7, 2019

Ohemaa Mercy launches Tehillah Experience 2019

July 7, 2019

﻿Kumasi Musicians are as good as Accra Musicians, Kwaku Djan claims.

July 7, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close