REBECCA NANA ADWOA KWABI WEARS THE CROWN﻿



Last Sunday the curtains of one of the prestigious beauty pageant came to a close following Rebecca Nana Adwoa Kwabi crowned as the winner of the night.

Dubbed “Miss Ghana” the 26-year-old student of Maureen Signature Institute beat 18 other competitors to win the crown at the Kempinski hotel in Accra.

She took home an official vehicle, one year volunteering with exclusive events Ghana/ Miss Ghana Foundation, a year platinum gym membership, the opportunity to represent Ghana at Miss World and a monthly allowance of GHC1000 and the most enviable crown.

The 2019 edition also had Sarah Odei Amoani and Deborah Opoku Sarfo win Ist and 2nd runners up respectively.

They also took home an official vehicle each, monthly allowance and one year volunteering with Exclusive Events Ghana/ Miss Ghana Foundation.

Rebecca Nana Adwoa Kwabi also won Miss Fitness, Miss Photogenic, Best Skin and Miss Top model whiles Miss Congeniality went to Mabel Acheamponmaa Acheampong and Most disciplined went to Veronica.

While Sarah Odei-Amoani again, won Beauty with a Purpose, Miss Eloquence, Miss Talent and Miss Social Media.

They were crowned by the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Madam Barbara Oteng Gyasi and the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Madam Cynthia Morrison.

The event was attended by dignitaries across the world and media personalities including Ekumaa Mama Zimbi and others.

BY BENEDICTA GYIMAAH FOLLEY