Real set for £200m Hazard swoop

REAL Madrid are planning for life after Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined Juventus for around £100m. Real have lined up Chelsea’s Eden Hazard, who has been hinting about a desired move since the end of the World Cup.

However, he may cost upwards of £200m, which might hamper Real’s pursuit of Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich, who Chelsea are also interested in. Another option for Chelsea would be to swap Alvaro Morata for Gonzalo Higuain.

Higuain is probably a step up from Morata in terms of quality, but at 30 and five years older, he offers much worse value for money. In addition, there is no guarantee that Morata has not adjusted for life in the Premier League, while Higuain might also struggle after years in Italy.

As for Hazard, if Real can sign the 27-year-old playmaker, they will have signed one of the best replacements for Ronaldo available.

The transfer dealings would not stop there at Chelsea. They are closing in on another Juventus player, Daniele Rugani, paying £44.2m for the 23-year-old Italian defender.

That means that Gary Cahill may bring to a close his time at Stamford Bridge in the pursuit of more first team football. Jamaal Lascelles of Newcastle United is also interesting new boss Maurizio Sarri. There is also talk that Thibaut Courtois is planning an imminent move to Real Madrid. – Eurosport