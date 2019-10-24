Re-examine association with clubs﻿ … Randy Abbey urges CEOs stripped of voting rights

Aspiring Executive Council (ExCo) member of the incoming Ghana Football Association (GFA), Mr Randy Abbey is unhappy at treatment meted out to club Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) and other top officials who have been denied voting rights.

Consequently, he has urged the affected officials to re-examine their association with their respective clubs.



The former FA Communicator told Accra based Happy FM yesterday that the development was embarrassing and betrays trust and loyalty.

His concern follows reports that four out of the seven candidates vying for positions on the ExCo through Premier League clubs have been denied voting rights.



They include Kotoko Chief Executive Officer (CEO) George Amoako, Aduana Stars CEO Albert Commey, Hearts of Oak CEO Frederick Moore and Berekum Chelsea Director, Nana Sarfo Oduro.



“To be honest it’s very embarrassing to say the least. That a CEO who is in charge of a club and signs legal document and is the head of a club, is not deemed fit to vote in an election?,” he queried.



The Heart of Lions CEO wondered why a CEO would be good enough to oversee the operations of a club but not qualified enough to vote, adding that, it was an unfortunate situation.



He said what makes the situation very inopportune was the fact that some of these affected CEOs have been replaced with junior officers or supporters of the clubs.



He advised the CEOs to take a second look at their relationship with the respective clubs after the elections.

Commenting on the outcome of the presidential elections, Mr Abbey declared that there will be no winner after the first round of voting if Mr Osei Kweku Palmer was cleared to contest.



Palmer was disqualified from contesting after he was deemed to have breached Article 33(5) (c) of the GFA General Regulations and Decision of the Ethics Committee dated December 13, 2017.

According to him, Palmer remains a formidable force and will make it difficult for any candidate to emerge a round one winner.



Stating his view on the disqualification decision, he said the committee did not provide enough grounds for his disqualification.



Palmer has since headed to the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) seeking for justice ahead of the Normalisation Committee’s election to find a new president of the association.



BY ANDREW NORTEY