…Rawlings, Mahama also pay tribute to K.B Asante

Former President of Ghana, Jerry John Rawlings has described the late KB Asante as a patriot and genuine Nkrumaist.

In a tweet Monday, the former President said: “Ghana has lost a true statesman.”

Mr. Rawlings added that “K. B. Asante was a gentleman, historian, public-spirited person, a patriot and a genuine Nkrumaist. My sincere condolences to his family. Rest in peace Mr K. B. Asante.”

On his part, the former President John Dramani Mahama also said that he is saddened by the demise of renowned Ghanaian diplomat, Kwaku Baprui Asante, popularly known as K.B. Asante.

Former President Mahama described him as “a foundation of wisdom from which we all drunk freely”.

In a post on his Facebook wall, he consoled Asante’s family thus:

“Received the sad news of the passing of ‘Uncle’ K.B. Asante. Statesman, Diplomat and Civil Servant extraordinaire. His experience straddled our early pre and post-independence era. A fountain of wisdom from which we all drunk freely is shut. Condolences to his family, the Nkrumaist group, and indeed all Ghanaians.”

Mr. Asante died in his sleep on Monday at the age of 93.

He was the Secretary to Ghana’s First President Dr. Kwame Nkrumah. Asante also served under most heads of states in Ghana, starting from Nkrumah, and also served as the Principal Secretary at African Affairs Secretariat from 1960 to 1966.

Born on March 1, 1924, Asante attended Achimota School then Achimota College, where he taught mathematics (1945–48), before proceeding to Durham University in Britain, where he obtained a BSc Mathematics in 1952.

He also became a member of the Institute of Statisticians in 1953, before returning to Achimota College, where he taught Mathematics (1953–55).