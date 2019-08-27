Rawlings: Increasing levels of corruption can’t continue

Former President Jerry Rawlings has intimated that the increasing levels of corruption cannot be allowed to continue hence, the two agencies, the Attorney General’s Department and the Office of the Special Prosecutor should work in tandem to address the challenge.



“We must continue the fight against corruption since it has destroyed too much and we cannot afford to allow it to continue, we are looking up to the Attorney General’s Department to collaborate with the Office of the Special Prosecutor to ensure that the right things are done,” he stressed.

His call comes on the back of the ‘contracts for sale’ exposé which cited the Adjenim Boateng Adjei, the Chief Executive Officer of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) of conflict of interest and corruption.



He has been suspended by the president pending investigations from the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) and the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

Former President Rawlings called for an efficient and effective collaboration between the Attorney General’s Department and the Office of the Special Prosecutor to stamp out corruption.





Following the suspension of Mr Adjei, civil society organisations have called for the dissolution of the PPA Board for failing to exercise oversight responsibility in the award of contracts, it welcomed investigations into the matter, however, absolved itself from blame, assuring that the findings of the probe by the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) and the Office of the Special Prosecutor will prove its innocence.

“The Board fully welcomes the president’s directives to conduct investigations into the matter, expresses its preparedness to cooperate with the investigation and further assures the public that following the investigation ordered by the president, it will become evident that the Board of the PPA does not influence tender processes conducted in accordance with Act 663, as amended,” the Board noted. -citinewsroom.com