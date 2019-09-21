Rapperholic 2019: New venue for ‘Unstoppable Edition’

Patrons of this year’s Rapperholic concert dubbed “Unstoppable edition’ would have an unforgettable experience as the event moved to newly built Grand Arena at the premises of the Accra International Conference Centre.

The event which had grown to become official Christmas party for fans of Sarkodie and other music lovers, is scheduled for December 25.

Speaking at the official launch which was held at Kwarleyz Residence in Accra, Sarkodie, said, the concert had always been a way to say thank you to his fans and music lovers for their support to his career throughout the year.

Against this backdrop, he attached some level of importance to the Rapperholic Concert, and that was the reason why he always ensured standards were high at the event.

Consequently, he apologised to patrons for some inconveniences encountered last year, adding that, it was the reason why the team changed the venue, to ensure the challenges did not recur.

He added that, the team had been beefed-up with the inclusion of Project Executive and Chief Executive Officer, (CEO) of Africa 1 Media, Mrs Cynthia Quaicoo and George Quaye of Charterhouse, as well as other experts to ensure comfort of patrons and a successful show.

For him, 2019 had been an amazing year, because he had enough products and others yet to be released, an indication for an irresistible experience.

On his latest BET nomination, Sarkodie expressed excitement, adding that the maiden category, history would be made, even if he does not win, because it is .

Sarkodie who has been nominated in the newly created Best International Flow category alongside six other acts, Falz (Nigeria), Ghetts (U.K), Kalash (France), Lil Simz (U.K), Nasty C (South Africa) and Tory Lanez (Canada).

