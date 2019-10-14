Ramos sets new Spain record

Sergio Ramos broke the Spanish international appearances record on Saturday as he won his 168th cap in a 1-1 draw against Norway to overtake Iker Casillas.

The Spain captain was named in the starting line-up in Oslo for the Euro 2020 qualifier by Coach Robert Moreno, 14 years since making his debut in a 3-0 friendly win over China.

He took over the Spain captaincy in 2016 after goalkeeper Casillas’ final match.

“I would have happily traded this 168th cap for a victory. It was not the case. But this record is a great reward after so many years and it’s a great source of pride.

Ramos is now only eight caps short of the European record held by Italian stopper Gianluigi Buffon (176) and 16 adrift of Egyptian Ahmed Hassan’s world record of 184. –AFP