Rainstorm causes damage to property, injures 3 in K’si

Two huge billboards collapsed on vehicles and kiosks at Afful Nkwanta and Anloga junction Thursday evening, following a heavy rainfall that hit some parts of the Kumasi Metropolis and beyond.

Two young women, one of them identified as Mama Pat, and a driver, one Amoah suffered some injuries when the billboard at Afful Nkwanta collapsed on a Toyota Corolla at about 9:00pm.

The incident has resulted in many of the eye witnesses calling on city authorities to crack down on illegal billboards dotted around in the metropolis.

For close to an hour, the victims were trapped in the car while personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) struggled to rescue them amidst heavy vehicular traffic.

The three were rushed to Anwiam Clinic, a nearby health facility, after their rescue by the personnel, led by, Station Officer II, Augustine Adogoba.

While the public blamed the GNFS personnel and police for poor emergency service, Station officer II, Augustine Adogoba, said the presence of huge crowd delayed the rescue mission.

Parts of Kumasi were plunged into darkness with several homes at Aboabo, Sawaba, Oforikrom being submerged after the down pour.

The rainstorm left scores of people displaced as roofs of buildings were ripped off.

Some schools were also affected, including Aboabo D /A Primary School in the Asokore Mampong Municipality which was badly affected.

At least three school blocks were damaged in the municipality leading to the suspension of academic work.

At Afigya Sekere District some communities were cut off from adjoining towns as floods destroyed foot bridges.

Ashanti Regional Co-ordinator of the National Disaster and Management Organisation (NADMO), Kwabena Nsenkyire, said he would make an official statement over the extent of damage as officials go round to make assessment.

