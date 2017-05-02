Radford Royals wins GUPS basketball tourney

Radford Royals, the basketball team of Radford University College (RUC) are champions of this year’s basketball tournament of the Ghana Union of Professional Students (GUPS) Games.

The Radford Royals beat seven other teams to win the trophy in the highly competitive game at the El-Wak Sports Stadium in Accra on Sunday.

The GUPS Games which had other competitions, such as football, volleyball, tennis and handball, was held to mark the annual week celebration of GUPS.

For Radford, the win becomes the highest achievement for the basketball team after winning bronze in the Private Universities Students’ Association of Ghana (PUSAG) Games early last month, and winning silver in the same private universities games last year.

After the games, the team presented the trophy to the management of the university, amidst fanfare among the students.

Presenting the trophy to Nana Dwomoh Sarpong, Executive Chairman of RUC, Dennis Kofigo, Captain of the team, said the win was in fulfillment of the team’s promise to annex the cup for the university.

He said the team, which has five professional basketball players, was determined to engage in more national and international tournaments to win laurels.

Receiving the trophy, Nana Dwomoh Sarpong, congratulated the team for the achievement and promoting the image of RUC.

He said RUC was determined to promote basketball and other lesser know sports.

Dr. Paul Effah, President of RUC, for his part, announced that plans were underway for the construction of a modern basketball court to enable the team to effectively train and host tournaments.