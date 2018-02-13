Queens squad for WAFU

Acting Black Queens coach, Mercy Tagoe Quarcoo has named the squad for the Women’s WAFU tourney to be staged in Cote d’Ivoire from February 14-25.

The team is a blend of the 2016 squad that competed at the Africa Women’s Nations Cup in Cameroun as well as players from the Under-20 side, the Black Princesses.

Apart from captain Elizabeth Addo who has been excused so she can complete her move to her new club in the USA, the core of the 2016 made it.

The team left Accra for Abidjan yesterday.

The squad: Goalkeepers:Patricia Mantey, Nana Ama Asantewa and Fafali Dumashinu.

Defenders: Gladys Amfobea, Janet Egyir, Ellen Coleman, Phelicity Asuoko,Grace Asare and Faustina Ampah.

Midfielders: Juliet Acheampong, Mavis Owusu, Grave Asantewa, Priscilla Okyere, Jane Ayieyam, Portia Boakye, Liticia Zikpi and Rita Okyere.

Forwards: Priscilla Saahene, Ruth Appiah, Ernestina Tetteh and Alice Kusi.