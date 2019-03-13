Queenly Bridal School holds graduation

The Queenly Bridals and Make-Up School on Saturday held its graduation ceremony under the theme, ‘The new trend of beauty therapy: Welcoming back the treasured gift of royals.’

In all, five students were awarded with certificates after completing a six-month course in bridal make-up, gele (local headgear) tying, pedicure and manicure, hairstyling and skincare among others.

Ms Frances Donkor, Chief Executive of the school which also doubles as a salon outlet for individual services, said the students were trained to expertly apply make-ups on clients to create special effects.

She said the job of the beauty therapist involved helping the client achieve their desired look, adding that the training was specifically to equip students with skills for special events, especially, weddings and engagements.

Ms Donkor urged the youth to seriously consider making beauty therapy their profession.

She explained that one requires no formal education certificate to study beauty therapy, since much of the training was dependent on the skills of the individual, “however, in today’s global world, there was the need to have basic education in especially English and maths”.

Ms Donkor said after completion of the minimum six months training, a practical demonstration would be required before a student was awarded a certificate.

With the right business plan, she said, being a beauty therapist would open doors to becoming self-employed with good earnings.

