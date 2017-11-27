‘Queen of the Court’ launched

Queen of the Court, a special tennis clinic initiated to introduce the sport to young girls across Accra has been launched at the Tennis Courts at the Accra Sports Stadium.

It brought close to 200 young girls from Primary and Junior High Schools (JHSs) in Accra such as Bishop Bowers, Jack and Jill, Morning Star and Alpha Beta.

The young girls ranging from eight to 18 years were taken through basic rules in tennis as well as various fun drills such as catch triangle, ball control, feeding, racket relay and aerobics in an atmosphere of fun.

There was also a demonstration game between Queen of the Court Head Coach, Naa Shika Adu and President of the project, Shadia Otoo, both former national players to thrill the young girls.

According to Shadia, a gold medalist for Ghana at U-16 level, the programme has been designed to break the myth about tennis and to offer the average girl the opportunity to play and also raise female champions for Ghana.

“When I was playing I saw the opportunities tennis offered and also travelling around I see how others give back, so I said why not give others the opportunities to play tennis,” She inquired.

She pointed out that clinics of this nature prepares the athletes for competitions and must therefore be embraced by all.

She indicated that the programme will be implemented at several primaries and JHSs in Accra and its progress will be closely monitored.

Miss Naa Shika Adu disclosed that the project will begin in January.

She said the girls would gather on every first Saturday of a new month to be groomed and go through the various drills in what will be termed as a special open day with the aim of raising a champion.

The launch was graced by the Secretary-General of the Ghana Tennis Federation (GTF) Miss Philipina Frimpong who commended the duo and wished them well.

BY NANA BENTSI ODURO