Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Box Office Promotion, Mr. Alex Ntiamoah has described Friday’s fight between Michael Ansah and Sheriff Quaye as the fight of the fans.

The two will mount the ring tomorrow at the Bukom Boxing Arena for the national lightweight and International Boxing Federation Continental lightweight championships.

It will be the second time the two are meeting as Quaye recorded a close decision win in the first fight at the same venue.

Mr. Ntiamoah told the Times Sports yesterday that the clash will go a long way to settle the debate among their respective fans as to who rules in the division.

Ansah fiercely rivaled Patrick Okine in such manner but two successive defeats to Okine ‘killed’ that enmity.

Facing a similar situation ahead of tomorrow’s showdown, Ansah must seek to avoid another defeat to Quaye who has already asked his followers to disregard Ansah.

According to Mr. Ntiamoah, “This is a fight that has been on the table for a long time and one that the fans want.”

“Fans of Ansah feel they won the previous fight but were undone by the decision of the judges. However, those of Sheriff believes they are just making noise and would accept even a trilogy if they call for it. It is a fight for the fans.”

Mr. Ntiamoah said weigh-in for the fight will be conducted today at the Bukom Boxing Arena at 11am.

The event dubbed the ‘Bukom brawl’ will also feature former IBF welterweight champion, Joshua Clottey (39 -5 -0) who is expected to mark his comeback with a clash against Tanzanian challenger, Mfaume Mfaume.

In a WBO Africa cruiserweight championship, Abraham Tabul will slug it out with Patrick Ferguson.

In other fights, Prince Dzanie will face Loren Japhet; Maxwell Awuku will slug it out with Mouibi Sarouna; Larry Abarra fights Albert Commey and many other impressive match ups.

