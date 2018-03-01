QNET showcases products in Ghana

The first-ever exhibition, themed, “Absolute Living Expo”, organised by QNET Ghana, a prominent Asian direct selling company, was attended by many stakeholders and the general public.

The two-day exposition held at the Accra International Conference Centre was to highlight the company’s range of products and to introduce them to prospective customers.

The products included a wide range of health, wellness and lifestyle products that enable people to lead better lives, which were introduced onto the Ghanaian market this year.

They also have beauty and personal care, watches and jewellery, education, technology, motor care and holiday packages sold through registered independent representatives in more than 100 countries.

The expo, themed around the concept of absolute living, is a campaign that embraces a holistic approach of well-being and healthy lifestyle.

Particularly, it was aimed to raise awareness on the importance of healthy living and approaches towards achieving it: Eat Absolutely, Drink Absolutely, Breath Absolutely and Feel Absolutely.

Government agencies such as the Ministry of Trade and Industry, Ministry of Business Development were well represented. Ghana’s largest business association, the Association of Ghana Industries was also represented at the expo which took place at the Accra International Conference Centre.

The Chief Director of the Ministry of Business Development, Joe Tackie, representing the Minister for Business Development said: “We are glad to have QNET in Ghana for the long haul. We are also very glad that QNET’s business module supports entrepreneurship.

“Having being in existence for 20 years and operating in about 100 countries across the world, we believe that Ghanaians will benefit immeasurably from the health, nutritional and entrepreneurial exploits QNET is introducing to Ghana.”

The Head of SME, at the Ministry of Trade and Industry, Sampson Abankwa, representing the Minister for Trade and Industry added: “QNET’s entrance into Ghana is opening the space up for more entrepreneurial opportunities for the youth and Ghanaians in general.”

Mr David Sharma, Advisor to QNET global, speaking at the opening of the expo said it was a fulfilling moment for them to be having the expo in Ghana.

He said they had been looking forward to organising the expo in Ghana in the last two years, stating that QNET had a long term vision to stay in the country, adding, “QNET focuses on creating products and services, which have helped individuals and families to improve their well being.