PWDs denied Common Fund for nearly 12 months

Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) across the country have been denied their allocation of the District Assembly Common Fund (DACE) for the past three quarters.

If this month ends, without any intervention, it would be four quarters, representing 12 months, since government paid the mandatory allowance.

The situation has made life difficult for PWDs in the 215 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs), whose livelihood depend on the allocation.

According to the Central Regional President of the Ghana Federation of the Disabled (GFD), Mr George Frempong, PWDs who needed white canes and other walking aids have had to wait due to the situation.

He said the programmes of the organisation were currently on hold and described the development as a major setback to the organisation and its members.

“We are in dire need of the money. The situation is very bad,” Mr Frempong said, and called on government to intervene.

He said at a meeting on Saturday with officials from the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development that it was explained that the delay was due to anomalies in the database for the disbursement which was cited in the 2016 Auditor General’s report.

He said the Ministry indicated that for now, only school fees of PWDs would be paid with a promise that the issues would be resolved soon.

Under the District Assembly Common Fund (DACF) Act 1993, (Act455), two per cent of the fund is to be allocated to PWDs. The allocation was a few years ago increased to three per cent.

The percentage from the Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly, for instance, translates into about GH¢5,000.

By Jonathan Donkor