Pupils to benefit from mentoring, sanitation programme

About 10,000 pupils in 27 public basic schools at East and North Ayawaso Education sub-metro are to benefit from a mentoring and sanitation programme.

The project, being undertaken by VOice, a non-governmental organisation in collaboration with Alliance Waste, a company that deals in sanitation logistics would see the distribution of 300 dustbins to the schools.

Speaking at the launch, Ahmed Mustapha Yaajalaal, President of VOice said the initiative aimed to teach the pupils basic sanitation practices and mentor them to make good career choices.

He said the project was necessitated by a research in the aforementioned schools in 2015, which was undertaken by VOice in collaboration with Millennium Cities Initiative from the Earth Institute, University of Colombia, New York.

He said about five selected ambassadors from each school would be taught guidance and counselling, good sanitation practices to prevent communicable diseases.

Mr. Yaajalaal said the research revealed that enrollment of boys and girls in schools had improved significantly but mentoring and sanitation remained a challenge.

Jacob Nii Mingle, Head of Corporate Communications, Alliance Waste said the beneficiaries would learn proper hygiene and help educate their colleagues in schools and communities.

He said the gesture formed part of the company’s corporate social responsibility.

Nii Mingle said the campaign would extend to religious groups, fellowships, and sporting clubs in communities to address sanitation challenges.

Mr. Rabiwu Kuta, a member of VOice, asked the school authorities to take advantage of the mentorship programme.

He was however, disheartened that Ayawaso, in spite, of its enough potential, lacked behind in development and urged that the people be inspired to take up initiatives that inure to the development of the areas.

Mr. Kuta noted that the success or otherwise of any society hinged on the contributions of its people, adding that residents should endeavour to become “key stakeholders of growth and development of their society”.

Mr. Kwesi Hutchful, Metropolitan Director of Education thanked Alliance Waste and VOice for investing in sanitation and civic education and assured them of his support.

The programme was attended by heads of schools, directors of education, circuit supervisors and the National Commission on Civic Education (NCCE).

By Malik Sullemana