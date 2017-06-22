Pupils of Brofoyedru D/A JHS plead for new toilet facility

Pupils of Brofoyedru D/A Junior High School in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti Region have appealed to the government to reconstruct a dilapidated toilet facility for the school.

They feared that the abandoned structure could cave in if it was not given immediate attention.

The pupils said life was uncomfortable for them because they joined long queues at the only public toilet in the town to attend to nature’s call.

Describing the situation as frightening, some pupils who pleaded anonymity said the structure was unbefitting for the school, adding that it exposes them to health implications such as Candidiasis (a health condition in which women and young girls discharge a whitish substance in the genitals).

Master Richard Oppong, a pupil of Brofuyedru told The Ghanaian Times in an interview that weeds were fast growing around the dilapidated toilet facility.

Because of the condition of the facility, Oppong said that they (pupils) practise open defecation.

He said the stench from the toilet makes teaching and learning activities unbearable, adding that it could negatively affect academic performance.

“Sometimes if you don’t take care you will disgrace yourself when waiting or running to the public toilet to ease yourself,” he cried out.

