Pupils advised to take lessons serious

Mr Clement Nii Lamptey Wilkinso, the Ga West Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), has advised students to take their lessons at school serious to become good assets to the society.

He said education was key to development and therefore the students should be much focused on their books to be well endowed to take up responsible positions to contribute their quota to the progress of the nation.

Mr Wilkinso gave the advice in an interview with the Ghana News Agency after he had toured some of the 2017 Basic Education Certificate Examination centres in the municipality.

The places he visited were the John Tei Memorial School at Ofankor, Pokuase L/A Basic School, Odumase Amanfro Basic School and Amasaman Senior High School.

Mr Addo Akuffo, the Municipal Director of Education said last year the students who took part in the BECE had good results and expressed the hope that the candidates for this year’s examination would do same.

He said in all 14 candidates did not report for the examination for which reasons he did not explained.

Mr Addo Akuffo commended the MCE for donating free mathematical sets to the candidates for the examination.

GNA