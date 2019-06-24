Pulima landlords appeal to pres to mediate in chieftaincy dispute

The landlords of Pulima in the Sissala West District of the Upper West Region have appealed to the president to mediate in the chieftaincy disputes that has existed in the area for more than two decades.

They said the timely intervention by the president could help avert any possible chaos that might arise in the community as a result of the chieftaincy disputes.

“The landlords, Johatina and the people of Pulima will not wish to feel your mediation on this matter after we have started killing ourselves, but need your rich wisdom to be employed as it was done in solving the Dagbon chieftaincy crisis,” they stressed.

This was contained in a petition to the president and read by the spokesperson of the landlords, Karim Muah at Pulima on Friday.

He noted that the situation was causing fear and panic in the community and needed immediate attention before it escalated saying “the recent decision of the Upper West Regional House of Chiefs which was affirmed at the National House of Chiefs to change what the Johatina and the kinsmen, Kumbele decided 20 years ago has created fear and panic leading to insecurity and loss of brotherly love in our community,” he lamented.

Mr Muah explained that the decision sought to replace the current chief of 20 years, “if implemented, such a decision can plunge the community into crisis, the ruling was in contradiction to the chieftaincy tradition of the community as the tradition held that the throne be rotated among the eight gates in the community.”

The Pulima community has been sitting on a time bomb as the 21-year-old chieftaincy dispute remained unsolved and has stalled development of the community.

According to the petitioners, the current chief was installed in 1999 but has not become very functional because of disputes.

Mr Muah assured that the Gbanhala gate, which was contending the legitimacy of the sitting chief, still had the chance of ascending to the high throne of the Gandawii Traditional Area after a sitting chief died or revoked as tradition demanded.

Meanwhile, a security officer at the Jubilee House, Inspector Mumuni Bayorba, had urged the youth in the community not to engage in any activity that could mar the peace prevailing in the community.

He also appealed to them to cooperate with security agencies who might come to the community to ensure that peace and security prevailed and not to see them as enemies.

FROM LYDIA DARLINGTON FORDJOUR, PULIMA