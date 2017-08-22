PUC admits first batch of students in Master of Education

Presbyterian University College (PUC) has admitted 264 students as the first batch of students for its Master of Education (M.Ed) studies programme, which is affiliated to the University of Cape Coast.

The M.Ed programme is being offered on three campuses of the PUC namely Akropong, Abetifi and Kumasi and has electives in educational measurement and evaluation, educational leadership and policy and administration of technology in education and training.

Speaking at the matriculation ceremony at the Akuapem campus of the school, Reverend Professor Emmanuel Adow-Obeng, President of PUC said the programme was offered during the vacation of first and second cycle schools, so that participating teachers would not lose instructional hours.

He said the programme has been designed to provide opportunities for graduates who are desirous to teach as well as professionals who want to upgrade their qualifications and skills.

He said plans are advanced for the introduction of postgraduate programmes in M.Sc Natural Resource Management, M.A in International Development Studies and M.Sc Environmental Health and Sanitation.

Prof. Adow-Obeng said the PUC would not compromise its hallmark of discipline and urged the students to take advantage of the opportunity.