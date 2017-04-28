Prudential Bank, Ria Money Transfer strike partnership deal … Promises affordable money transfer

Prudential Bank Limited (PBL) has partnered Ria Money Transfer Service to enable customers transfer and receive remittances from countries the service operates at affordable prices.

Speaking at the launch of the partnership in Accra, Mrs Mary Brown, Deputy Managing Director (Banking Operations), PBL said that service was to offer customers the platform to engage in electronic financial transfers in about 150 countries where RIA operates.

As a customer-oriented organisation, PBL, she said was focused on providing its clients with the best platforms to be able to undertake financial transactions.

“With over 20 years’ experience in the money transfer space, we are extremely confident Ria is the best choice for customers in transferring money,” she added.

To make the service easily accessible, Mrs. Brown said all 40 branches of the bank had dedicated spaces at the various branches and agency locations.

As the third largest global money transfer company, Mrs. Brown assured customers that the platform was a secured and safe space for electronic transactions.

She said the bank would continue to improve and modify its services to serve the banking needs of customers.

Mr. Robert Kotei, Operations Directo-Africar, Ria Money Transfer Service, said the company was delighted to partner a bank, focused on ensuring customer satisfaction at all times.

Due to its growing status, the company, he said had expanded its digital service and acquired International Money Express (IME) certificate to operate in emerging new markets in the Middle East and South East Asia, resulting in a global network exceeding 317,000 locations worldwide.

Mr. Kotei stated that Ghana, out of the 36 countries Ria operates in Africa, was one of the fastest growing corridors and urged customers to use the platform for convenient and easy transactions.

He said the company was committed to deepening the partnership with PBL to identify other innovative means of meeting customer satisfaction.

The Head of Marketing and Corporate Affairs of the bank, Mrs Akosua Boahene said the bank would continue to offer the best of services in the banking sector to customers.

She said the partnership with Ria would no doubt offer customers and individuals to receive their remittances easily.

By Claude Nyarko Adams