Protect congregants from security threats, terrorist attacks – Catholic Archbishop to churches

The Catholic Archbishop of Accra, Most Rev. John Bonaventure Kwofie has asked churches in the country to take steps to protect their congregants against security threats and terrorist attacks during church service.

Archbishop Kwofie with members of CAMP-G after the meeting

He said attacks on churches were threatening the security of nations, hence, the need for church leaders to map out security strategies to protect their members.

“Let us stay awake to protect our people who come to church. It is time that we rise to see what we can do to protect innocent people who comes to church to worship,” he advised.

Answering questions shortly after members of the Catholic Association of Media Practitioners-Ghana (CAMP-G) had visited him in his office at the Holy Spirit Cathedral in Accra on Thursday, Archbishop Kwofie said it would be sad that people would attend church only to meet their death through attacks from militants.

His comments come in the wake of deadly attacks on churches by militant groups and threats of terrorism globally.

The Catholic Church, Archbishop Kwofie said, was in discussion with the Police Administration to assist with the necessary security systems to help protect the congregants against attacks.

Consequently, the leadership of the church in the country had met the Inspector General of Police to discuss the issue and find ways to ensure the security of members during mass.

“The church would strengthen its internal security to ward off threats and attacks on members,” he stressed.

Archbishop Kwofie admonished all Ghanaians to be security conscious and “not to take anything for granted.”

Turning to members of CAMP-G, he urged them to promote the activities of the church through their reportage.

The National President of CAMP-G, Mrs Victoria Lugey, gave a brief history of the association and shared the leadership plans to inaugurate branch executives in all the regions in the country.

She commended the Archbishop for hosting members of the association and appealed to him to involve the association in project initiatives and programmes of the church.

Established in 2003, CAMP-G’s objectives include bringing professionals in the communication industry to discuss matters affecting their interest and to publicise the activities of the Catholic Church.

BY AUGUSTINE COBBA-BINEY