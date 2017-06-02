‘Prosecute parents who assault teachers in schools’

Participants at an education forum in Brong-Ahafo Region have called for the arrest and prosecution of parents who assault teachers for disciplining their children in school.

They said practice was becoming alarming and the Ghana Education Service ought to remain firm to bring it under control.

The participants made the call when they took their turn to address a day’s forum held at Atronie in the Sunyani municipality.

The forum was held under the under theme, ‘Delivering free quality education for all in Ghana – What is the roadmap’.

It was organised by the Ghana National Education Campaign Coalition (GNECC) in collaboration with Global Campaign for Education, non-governmental organisations as part of activities to mark the 2017 Global Action Week for Education.

The participants were made up of traditional authorities, teachers, parents, students and civil society organisations (CSOs).

They said the teacher plays a pivotal role in the proper upbringing and development of children and any assault on them demoralises the teachers.

Nana Boakye Yiadom, the Dwantoahene of Atronie, expressed discomfort at the habit of some parents who spend lavishly on funerals and other social events at the expense of the education of their children.

He advised students in the area to concentrate on their books especially during leisure hours and avoid peers with questionable characters.

Nana Yiadom also implored on parents to monitor the television viewing content of their children in order that they would not be exposed to unhealthy conducts.

Mr Kobina Afena-Sam, the Regional Co-ordinator of GNECC, expressed concern about the poor performance of students in the area.

He said there is the need for active collaboration between civil society organisations and players in the education sector to help raise the standard of education in the local communities.

Mr Oppong Amoah, the Regional Secretary of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), called on the government and her development partners to invest in education.

He said the Education for All (EFA) policy aimed at eradicating poverty must be strengthened.

Nana Asante Nketiah, an educationist and former Brong-Ahafo Regional GNAT Secretary, said education plays a central role in nation building and the sector ought not to be politicised.

He said government alone could not shoulder all the needs of the education sector and appealed to parents, teachers and civil society organisations to complement government’s efforts.

GNA