Proofread NTC signs on SCORE

New Times Corporation (NTC), publishers of the Ghanaian Times and The Spectator, has signed onto a training programme aimed to improve its productivity and keep it competitive in the publishing industry.

Dubbed, ‘Sustaining Competitive and Responsible Enterprises’ (SCORE), it is a global technical assistance programme of the International Labour Organisation (ILO), focused on helping enterprises achieve sustainable growth.

The programme comprised five training modules; Workplace Cooperation, Quality Management, Clean Production, Human Resource Management and Occupational Safety and Health.

Coordinated by Score Training Solutions Ghana (STSG), an implementation partner of the ILO, the first phase of the programme, a two-day seminar on Workplace Cooperation, ended in Accra on Tuesday.

Participants comprising management officers and representatives from various departments and others from the regions were taken through relationships and trust building, social dialogue and other workplace practices.

In an interview, Mr. John Wilson, Executive Director, STSG said the programmme was developed in response to the conclusions reached by governments, employers and employees at the International Labour Conference in 2007.

The conclusions, he said included the need for enterprises to incorporate best practices which has been compiled as the five modules, in order to sustain its successes.

He said ILO was assisting government agencies, training providers, industry associations and trade unions in emerging economies in Africa, Asia and Latin America to offer the SCORE training to enterprises.

He said if the NTC was able to religiously comply by the various modules of the programme, its fortunes would soon turn around as desired by both management and staff.

Managing Director of NTC, Ms. Carol Annang, at the closing ceremony, charged participants to commit to the change agenda, as inspired by the programme to increase productivity and though it seemed a daunting task, it was achievable.

BY JONATHAN DONKOR

