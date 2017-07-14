First Lady donates items to special schools

The First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo has said that government will soon address challenges confronting the educational system to make it more efficient.

“The president has promised to make things better for all and the educational sector would soon enjoy the change,” She said.

Mrs Akufo-Addo said this in the Eastern Region on Wednesday when she donated assorted items acquired by the Rebecca Foundation, to the Demonstration School for the Deaf at Mampong Akuapim and the Akropong School for the Blind.

She stated that the donation followed the request made by the schools when she visited them during the electioneering period and entreated the special pupils to trust the government to help resolve issues in Ghana’s educational sector.

The School for the Deaf received 100 benches, 50 tables, 15 bags of rice, 10 boxes each of All Time Cocoa powder, sanitary pads and Samaritan purse; containing assorted items for kids and five bags of sugar.

While the School for the Blind also received 378 mattresses and 15 bags of rice, 10 boxes each of All Time Cocoa powder, sanitary pads and Samaritan purse; containing assorted items for kids and five bags of sugar.

Mr Goodluck Akuffo Kpeli, assistant headmaster for the Demonstration School for the Deaf appealed to the First Lady to adopt the school and be its patron.

He asked the First Lady to assist the school complete a dormitory block under construction to help ease congestion and pave way for more admissions.

Mr Kpeli also appealed to Mrs Akufo-Addo to assist the school with the completion of their vocational skills block to help train more of the pupils to become independent in society.

“We are in dire need of printers and photocopy machines to help in the printing of examination papers and a stand-by generator to facilitate easy movement during power outage since the one we have now is broken down beyond repair,” he said.

The head master also requested that the First Lady leads the school in its 50 anniversary celebration and help it to provide an assembly hall for the pupils.

At Akropong School for the Blind, Madam Mahela Narh, head mistress of the school thanked the First Lady for her kind gesture and for honouring their request.

“The ban on employment is affecting us since this is a special school and we need more staff members to take care of the pupils,” she said.

She said that the schools needs more security men, a resident doctor and nurse as well as conservancy labourers and mothers to take care of the pupils.

Madam Narh appealed to the First Lady to facilitate the payment of special remuneration to the teachers of the school.

The Demonstration School for the Deaf established about 50 years ago presently has a student population of 409 between the ages of four to 24 and the Akropong School for the Blind also has about 378 pupils with 96 teaching and non-teaching staff.

From Linda Naa Deide Aryeetey, Mampong-Akuapim