Project to develop values for good citizenship launched

A project aimed at creating a new Ghanaian in the youth with character formation to develop values for good citizenship has been launched in Accra.

Known as ‘I-Shame Corruption’, it is also to expose the youth to understand causes and effects of corruption and to inculcate in them integrity, honesty and good morals and position them to help fight corruption in their communities.





The project, which is being done in collaboration with the Ghana Education Service (GES) and the National Commission on Civic Education (NCCE) was under the auspices of the Forum for Actions on Inclusion, Transparency and Harmony (FAITH), an inter-faith alliance against corruption.



It was sponsored by STAR-Ghana, Danish Development Agency (DANIDA) and European Union (EU) with a target to make conscious effort to hear the youth without finding excuses as their voices and perspectives matter in national development, afford them the opportunity to appreciate the many advantages in fighting against corruption, the need to uphold integrity and honesty as priceless values to cherish.



At a press conference to launch the project, Hajia Ayishetu Abdul-Kadiri, the Chairperson of FAITH Platform, noted that the I-Shame Corruption Project was geared towards the fight against corruption which was being done from all angles of society because “it is widely and literally attributed to abuse of authority, power or wrong use of personal interest in place of laid-down processes or norms.



“It is important to focus on changing the mindsets and attitudes of our youth at a tender age by educating them on various acts of corruption to desist from such practices when they take up leadership roles,” she noted.



Samuel Akologo, the Project Manager, observed that “as faith-based organisation, we are gravely concerned about the disproportionate impact on the vulnerable and the poor but our conviction to tackle the canker with involvement of our youth has been vindicated.





He commended the government for passing the Right to Information (RTI) Bill into law to support the fight against corruption.





A cross-section of school children across the country during a quarterly assessment on corruption, expressed worry about the spate of corruption preventing them from accessing their basic needs and unhappy about poor waste management system which had resulted in poor sanitation because of corruption. –GNA