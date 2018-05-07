Prof. Yankah urges varsities to rebrand distance learning

Professor Kwesi Yankah, the Minister of State for Tertiary Education, has urged universities to rebrand distance learning, as part of efforts to bring education closer to the people.

He urged the National Accreditation Board to be more vigilant to ensure the maintenance of quality and standards in distance learning.

Prof. Yankah said this on Friday at a durbar and colloquium of the College of Education, University of Ghana (UG), in Accra, as part of activities marking the 70th anniversary celebration of the university, which was on the theme: “Celebrating Excellence, Shaping Futures.”

He noted that distance learning had been successfully adopted the world over “to increase access, and make learning flexible for candidates far and near, defying distance, defying time zones and defying social and economic circumstances.”

On admission of mature students, Prof. Yankah said: “If mature students’ exams for entry to university should be taken more seriously, they should, perhaps, be standardised across board and administered by one credible examining body just like WASSCE (West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination), rather than administered by respective universities using different standards”.

He said: “This is a message that goes to all universities and tertiary institutions, but it should be embraced enthusiastically by pioneering institutions celebrating milestones such as the UG, where deterioration may have a cascading effect on the rest.”

Prof. Samuel Kwame Offei, the Pro Vice Chancellor, Academic and Students Affairs, UG, said the university had, since its inception, remained a leader in research into societal problems, and trained thousands of students at various levels, who were contributing in various ways to national and worldwide development.

He said the university had aimed at aligning the curricula of its programmes to meet the needs of industry and to provide solutions for knowledge creation, and the introduction of new skills and technologies.

Prof. Michael Tagoe, the Acting Provost, College of Education, UG, said the philosophy of establishing the College of Education was to improve upon the training and, therefore, the quality of teachers at all levels of the educational sector.

“It is in this respect that the School of Education and Leadership is planning to establish a Centre of Excellence for Teaching, Learning and Innovation to drive research at the basic school level and also shape policies in Ghana,” he said.

Dr Joyce Aryee, an Advisory Council Member, College of Education, UG, congratulated the university on its 70th anniversary.

She said it was important that as the University marked its 70th anniversary, it reflected on its successes, learning experiences, and think of how it could continue to be relevant and improve upon its achievements. – GNA