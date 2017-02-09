Private sector needs collaboration to thrive — Consultant

The private sector needs collaboration rather than competition to thrive in the developing Ghanaian economic space, Alhaji Abdallah Alhassan Musa, Group Consultant, Afro-Arab Group of Companies has said.

According to him, the current economic climate across the globe required that businesses partner to be able to efficiently engage in the production and provision of goods and services.

Competition, he said, although sometimes healthy, does not encourage collaborative efforts between players in the private sector leading to the collapse of local businesses or low productivity.

“No nation can develop in the absence of strong collaborations between corporate institutions, organisations and individuals to complement the effort of government. This is the time to take advantage of today’s globalisation and champion collaboration between Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) to improve production as well as exports to balance trade,” he said.

Alhaji Musa made these remarks in an interview with The Ghanaian Times on the sidelines of the press launch of the Turkish Fair, which comes off from March to July this year.

The launch was also to announce packages for Ghanaian businesses interested in participating in the fair in Turkey.

The fair, Alhaji Musa said was a platform for Ghanaian investors to meet with their counterpart from other part of the world to share ideas and also to create partnerships which would support the government’s vision of industrialisation.

“This fair will offer SMEs in developing countries access to a global pool of new technologies, skills, capital and markets resulting in faster growth and profits,” the Consultant added.

He urged the government to create a business-friendly environment to attract business players to invest in the country for jobs to be created and improve the living conditions of its citizens.

By Claude Nyarko Adams