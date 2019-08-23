Prisons Service receives ambulance donation

THE St. Johns Hospital and Fertility Centre at Tantra Hill, Accra, has donated an ambulance to the Ghana Prisons Service to assist in the conveyance of sick prisoners to hospitals during emergency health situations.

Donating the Volkswagen Transporter to the Service at the Prisons Headquarters at Cantonments in Accra on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, the acting Chief Executive Officer of the hospital, Mrs Maame Yaa Afriyie, said the gesture formed part of her outfit’s corporate social responsibility.

According to her, the healthcare needs of prisoners was critical hence the decision to donate the ambulance to the Service.

“We have done it for the Immigration Service. Today is the turn of Prisons, and it will definitely not be the last for them,” she added.

Receiving the vehicle on behalf of the Service, the Director-General of Prisons, Mr Patrick Darko Missah, expressed his heartfelt thanks for the gesture.

The Ghana Prisons Service, as part of its welfare mandate, Mr Amissah said, was to ensure that prisoners received good healthcare at all times, so the donation was appropriate.

“The donation has come at the right time, as some Prisons health facilities have recently been upgraded to a district hospital and Community-Based Health Planning Services (CHPS) compound status.

“The van is going to immensely support these facilities to convey inmates to referral hospitals during emergency situations,” he observed.

