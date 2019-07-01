Priscilla Naa Aklerh Okantey needs help to undergo surgery

Ms Priscilla Naa Aklerh Okantey has appealed to members of the public to support her raise $18,547.76 to enable her to undertake immediate surgery in the left arm, in South Africa.

The surgery, to be undertaken in UCT Private Academic Hospital, Cape Town, is due for August 2019, but the family is unable to meet the cost.

Making the appeal through the Ghanaian Times last week, Ms Okantey said she was able to mobilise GH25,020.00 out of the GH99,893.00 equivalent of $18,547.76 needed for the surgery.

The cost breakdown of the surgery include hospital fees including orthopedic implant surgeon and assistant fees anaesthetist ($11,897.76), flight cost (round trip for patient and care assistant $2,600), accommodation and food ($1050) and extra hospital fees including tests and emergency medical costs ($3,000.00).

She noted that she risked losing her arm if the surgery was not done in August.

Narrating her ordeal, Ms Okantey said she was involved in a car accident that almost claimed her life on July 25, 2013.

She disclosed that although she had undergone five surgeries to correct the defects, she still experience severe pain.

An evaluation of her medical condition revealed that the implant in her left arm, expected to last ten years had loosen and needed to be fixed immediately.

Ms Okantey explained that all the five surgeries were undertaken at a hospital in Koforidua in the Eastern Region and Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra respectively.

In spite of her predicament, Ms Okantey, a social activist and philanthropist envisions to end streetism by providing homeless-shelters and technical and vocational skills to the less privileged.

But, she feared that her dream may not be accomplished if she is unable to undertake the surgery.

While on admission at the hospital, Ms Okantey said she founded ReachOut World Mission, a non-profit organisation and inspired more than 8,000 children and adults to support the cause of community development.

The Ghanaian Times is therefore appealing to the people to donate through the Times Needy Fund at UBA Bank.

BY MALIK SULLEMANA