Presidential Dialogue to discuss using AfCTA for industrial revolution

Tony O. Elumelu, Founder of the Tony Elumelu Foundation is scheduled to speak at the Presidential Dialogue tomorrow, November 7, 2019 in Accra.

Themed “Africa’s Money for African Development-A Future Beyond Aid, the inaugural event would be attended by Ghana’s President, Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo, businessmen, entrepreneurs, traditional leaders, among others.

A statement copied the Ghanaian Times said Mr Elumelu would speak on ways to leverage the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCTA), and the opportunities emerging from the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

It said Mr Elumelu would also evaluate the prospect of increasing regional integration of the African continent, as well as the potential for growth and address human capital challenges on the continent.

The statement noted that the business mogul is expected to touch on business environment in the wake of conversations about building new, mutually beneficial and effective models of development.

The event was jointly organised by the government and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The Inaugural President Dialogue aims to explore how Africa can optimise the use of its resources, its creativity and innovation, to effectively self-finance its development to promote climate action, youth and women empowerment, trade and agribusiness, creativity, arts, technology and innovation.

It would host more than 200 participants comprising experts in business, culture, media, arts, technology, innovation, traditional leaders, the youth, women entrepreneurs, traders and environmentalists.

It aims to support the cause of Africa’s development, ensure a self-sustaining future, raise visibility and create momentum about Africa’s vision for future prosperity, while fostering new partnerships for the continent’s transformation agenda.

