President to deliver State-of-the-Nation address Thursday

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will on Thursday be in Parliament to deliver the State-of-the-Nation (SONA) address.

The address, President Akufo-Addo’s second since assuming office is in accordance with article 67 of the 1992 Constitution.

“The President shall, at the beginning of each session of Parliament and before dissolution of Parliament, deliver a message on the state of the nation,” the article reads.

Presenting the Business Statement for this week in Parliament on Friday, the Majority Chief Whip, Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh, MP, Sunyani East urged his colleagues to be in the chamber by 9:15a.m – earlier than their 10a.m reporting time.

This is because “it may not be courteous for members to enter and exit the chamber after the President has entered the House. Indeed, it is a breach of protocol,” Mr. Ameyaw-Cheremeh said.

The President, among other things is expected to touch on success of otherwise of his policies on the economy, education, security, health, corruption and job creation.

Five ministers, meanwhile, have been programmed to come to the House in the course of the week to respond to eight questions.

They are the Ministers of Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, Health, Kwaku Agyeman Manu and Sanitation and Water Resources, Joseph Kofi Addah.

The rest are Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh and Kwesi Amoako Atta, Education and Roads and Highways Minister respectively.