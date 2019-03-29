President swears in 18 ministers

Eighteen new ministers, including those nominated for the newly created regions, were sworn into office at the Jubilee House in Accra on Wednesday evening, after successfully going through Parliamentary scrutiny and approval.

They are Barbara Oteng Gyasi, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, Minister of Western Region, Solomon Namliit Boar, Minister of North East Region, and Kofi Amoakohene, Minister for Bono East Region.

Others are Kingsley Aboagye Gyedu, Minister of Western North Region, Kwasi Owusu Yeboa, Minister of Oti Region, Hafiz Bin Salih, Minister of Upper West Region, Salifu Adam Braimah, Minister of Savannah Region, and Naana Eyiah, Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources.

The list also included Alex Kodwo Kom Abban, Deputy Minister of Health, Yaw Afful, Deputy Minister of Aviation, Siaka Stevens, Deputy Minister of Bono Region, Benjamin Yeboah Sekyere, Deputy Minister of Ahafo Region, and John Benam, Deputy Minister of Northern Region.

The rest are Alex Tetteh, Deputy Minister of the Western North Region, Samuel Yeyu Tika, Deputy Minister of Savannah Region, Tahiru Tia Ahmed, Deputy Minister of North East Region, and Archibald Letsa, Minister of Volta Region.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who administered the swearing in, urged the newly appointed ministers to help his government effect the change it promised Ghanaians and improve the living conditions.

“As you assume your respective offices, I urge you to provide leadership that will ensure that the work on which we have embarked benefits the progress of our nation and helps raise the living standards of our people.”

“That is why we are here and that is why the Ghanaian people voted for us so overwhelmingly. I am confident that the various backgrounds and experience of all of you will bring value to the governance of our nation and enable us deliver,” he said.

To the new deputy ministers, he entreated them to assist their ministers in the performance of their functions, adding that “loyalty to your ministers is the fundamental premise on the success of your work. I will not countenance any act of disloyalty or subversion of your minister”

He said any act of disloyalty by a deputy minister towards a minister would be considered an act of disloyalty to the President and the state.

President Akufo-Addo entreated the ministers of the newly created regions to seize the opportunity to serve the people in the region better through effective and efficient reorganisation and distribution of public service and infrastructure.

“That is why they voted to be part of the new region. You cannot disappoint them,” he said and expressed the government’s commitment to provide the necessary resources for the smooth take-off of the regions.

BY YAW KYEI