President reshuffles ministers

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has made nine changes to the composition of his administration.

As part of the changes, which take immediate effect the Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Barbara Oteng Gyasi, has replaced Catherine Afeku as Minister-designate of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts.

Mrs Afeku, Member of Parliament for Evalue-Ajomoro-Gwira Constituency, is now a Minister of State at the Office of the President, assigned to the Office of the Senior Minister.

The Upper West Regional Minister-designate, Sulemana Alhassan, has been reassigned, with Dr Hafiz Bin Salih, taking his place as the new Minister-designate of the region.

Freda Prempeh, Deputy Minister of Works and Housing, has replaced Gifty Twum Ampofo as Deputy Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection.

Ms Twum Ampofo has been reassigned to replace Barbara Ayisi Asher as Deputy Minister of Education, as Ms Asher becomes a Deputy Minister of Works and Housing.

Other new additions to the President Akufo-Addo administration are the Members of Parliament of Gomoa Central, Gomoa West and Jaman South constituencies, Naana Eyiah, Alex Kodwo Kom Abban and Yaw Afful respectively.

Ms Eyiah has been appointed as the new Deputy Minister-designate of Lands and Natural Resources while Mr Abban is the Minister-designate of Health. Mr Afful is also the Deputy Minister-designate of Aviation.

“President Akufo-Addo is hopeful that Parliament will expedite the vetting of the Minister-designate of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, the Regional Minister designate of the Upper West, as well as the deputy Ministers-designate of Aviation, Lands and Natural Resources, and Health so they can assume their respective offices as quickly as possible,” a statement signed by the Director of Communications at the Office of the President, Eugene Arhin, said.

BY YAW KYEI