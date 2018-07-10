President reinstates Deputy Sports Minister, NSA Board Chairman

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has reinstated, with immediate effect, the Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports, Pius Enam Hadzide, and the Chairman of the Board of the National Sports Authority, Kwadwo Baah Agyeman.

This follows the completion of investigations into the “Australia Visa Scandal” by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service.

“The report of the enquiry into the allegations, which was submitted to the President on Friday, July 6, 2018, contained no adverse findings against them,” a statement from the Presidency said.

