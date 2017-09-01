President refers petition against EC boss to Chief Justice

The new petition for impeachment filed against the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Charlotte Osei, has been referred by President Akufo-Addo to the Chief Justice (CJ), Sophia Akuffo.

The Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, who confirmed this, said the President forwarded it to the CJ on Tuesday August 29.

He said the petitioner, one Douglas Seidu delivered it on August 18.

He said the President’s decision was based on the fact that petition bothered on a constitutional body like the EC and that it was appropriate for the CJ to receive and peruse it.

“Once a petition has been brought to the Presidency trying to invoke the relevant portions of the Constitution with regards to the removal of the Chairperson a body like the Electoral Commission, the President has no choice but to forward the petition to the CJ,” Mr Arhin explained.

Giving some insight into the “eight-page petition”, he said reasons cited by the petitioner included financial misconduct, incompetence, conflict of interest, breaches of the public procurement processes.

Reports indicated that petition contained some 15 allegations against the EC chair.

It is the second petition against the EC Boss after an earlier one filed by some unidentified EC staff, represented by Lawyer Maxwell Opoku-Agyemang, is currently before the CJ.

That petition had allegations including the use of GH¢3.9 million to partition an office, the receipt of a Toyota Land Cruiser from the Mahama government and abuse of expenditure contrary to directives from the Public Procurement Authority.